OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rather than sweet treats in the Easter basket, some experts are encouraging parents to opt for something healthier.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro is the writer behind her website and Questionable Choices in Parenting.

Her suggestions include:

Bababoo and friends Bunny Pippa Push and Pull Toy

● Bababoo and friends® is an award-winning European company that has carefully created a world full of imagination through their unique combination of books, stories, and high-quality wooden toys that make stories come to life.

● Pippa and Bababoo make a lot out of a little by turning a carrot into a speed car without any magic. With that, Pippa rushes happily over every mountain and over every child’s bed.

● The Bababoo and friends® pull-along toys are the ideal companions for every toddler!

● Dexterity and motor skills such as pulling, pushing, and grasping are encouraged in a playful way.

● This charming pull toy is perfect for your book collection and play stories.

● Age 1+

● MSRP: $32.99 ● Available at us.Bababooandfriends.com

● Children can act out the stories or let their imaginations run wild with their favorite characters.

Bababoo and friends Little Bunny Pippa Gets Dressed All By Herself Book

Pippa Pippolina is so excited for visitors today! But first, she has to get up and get dressed, so she can play with the little Lion Bababoo, Elephant Lolo, and all her other friends.

MSRP: $9.99

Ages 18 mos+ ○ Available at us.Bababooandfriends.com

Land of Dough by Crazy Aaron’s

● Land of Dough is the most eco-friendly dough on the planet, made from natural ingredients and colors, compostable glitters and calming essential oils.

● The manufacturing process is designed to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible and is made in the USA in a wind-powered facility using reclaimed landfill gas as a heat source.

● Explore our planet in a whole new way as you dig your way through the Earth’s layers. Includes 7 oz. of dough Color: blue, green, red, orange with shimmering glitter

● Eco-friendly packaging Including a natural, sustainably sourced wooden shovel made from birch

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $15 ● Available at Land of Dough

Thames & Kosmos I Dig It! Dragons – Dragon Egg

● Who hasn’t dreamed of having their very own pet dragon?

● Each of these mystical plaster eggs holds one plastic dragon figurine.

● Use the small chisel tool to release your dragon from its egg.

● Read the full-color manual to learn about each dragon and how myths of dragons have captivated humans for thousands of years.

● Age: 5+

● MSRP: $2.95 each

● Available at Amazon, and various specialty retailers

Magformers Spin Plus Set

● Turn any Magformers creation into a moving and mobile wonder with the Magformers Spin Plus Set.

● Doubles as a fidget!

● Build your cube and use the fidget as a spinning base to set your builds into motion.

● Compatible with all Magformers sets.

● Age: 3+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available at Magformers.com, QVC, HSN, Nordstrom, and Independent Speciality Toy Stores

Plus Plus Easter Tubes

● These 70 piece tubes are a great way to get started with Plus-Plus. Kids will learn to create in 2D or 3D, encouraging open-ended, creative play. It’s a perfect STEM toy to develop fine motor skills, focus and patience.

● A reusable, travel-friendly tube.

● Plus-Plus is made in Denmark in our own zero-plastic-waste factory powered by renewable energy.

● Age 5-12

● MSRP: $7.99

● Available at PlusPlusUSA.com and Amazon.com

Wild Republic Huggers

● Add a HUG to your basket this Easter! Huggers are a favorite go anywhere, friend. With their triple protected, specially designed snap bracelet you can attach your favorite hugger to your arm, bike, stroller, backpack, and more.

● With over forty species and styles, there is certainly a hugger for you.

● All fill is made of spun recycled water bottles.

● Easy to clean and surface washable.

● Made of high-quality materials and constructed to survive endless play.

● Age 0+

● MSRP: $10.99-$14.99

● Available at shop.WildRepublic.com