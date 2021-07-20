Link to the Craft Beer Trail in Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma is making a name for itself in the Craft Brewing industry!

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is launching the state’s first Craft Beer Trail through a partnership with Oklahoma Agritourism.

The Trail boasts 60 Oklahoma craft breweries with five distinct regions – Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southwest and Southeast.

“Our craft beer industry continues to grow in Oklahoma with an economic impact of $700 million a year,” said CBAO executive director Tabbi Burwell. “As we develop this trail and continue to push for more tourism in taprooms, a craft beer trail only helps put our state on the map after years of pushing for modernization.”

