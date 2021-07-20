Link to the Craft Beer Trail in Oklahoma!

Seen on TV

by:

Posted: / Updated:
image of beer

(Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma is making a name for itself in the Craft Brewing industry!

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is launching the state’s first Craft Beer Trail through a partnership with Oklahoma Agritourism.

The Trail boasts 60 Oklahoma craft breweries with five distinct regions – Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southwest and Southeast.

“Our craft beer industry continues to grow in Oklahoma with an economic impact of $700 million a year,” said CBAO executive director Tabbi Burwell. “As we develop this trail and continue to push for more tourism in taprooms, a craft beer trail only helps put our state on the map after years of pushing for modernization.”

Details on the Craft Beer Trail in Oklahoma! Cheers!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter