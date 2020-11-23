Links to Oklahoma County CARES Act grants for small business

OKLAHOMA COUNTY — Oklahoma County has launched a new program to provide support for businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. The goal of this new program is to quickly put funding into the hands of small business owners and nonprofits to provide stabilization and help retain jobs in central Oklahoma.

Starting November 23, business owners and nonprofits may apply for COVID-19 disaster relief funds at www.OKCountyGrants.org The Oklahoma County Small Business and Nonprofit Grants will provide up to $100,000 for either lost revenue due to COVID-19 or reimbursement of payroll, rent, utility, and other operational expenses.

Applications will be accepted on November 23 and will close on December 7 or when funding is exhausted. The grants will be awarded based on completed applications on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants are encouraged to submit complete applications to be eligible.

To qualify, the business or nonprofit must:

• Have 100 or fewer employees. 1099 contractors will NOT be considered employees.

• Be physically located within Oklahoma County, but NOT within the City of Oklahoma City. Online businesses are not eligible. The program is specifically intended to assist qualifying small businesses and nonprofits with sustainability needs not met through other means including previous business grants, loans, or technical assistance programs administered by the City of Oklahoma City, State of Oklahoma, or U.S. Federal Government. To identify the qualified coverage area, see a map of Oklahoma County.

• Have been established (not necessarily open) prior to February 15, 2020.

• Be able to demonstrate a negative impact since March 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency

• Not have any outstanding business-related liens or judgments



The program is funded with $15M from the CARES Act Program. The Oklahoma County Commissioners allocated the funding and the Oklahoma Industries Authority is administering the program. The Oklahoma County Small Business and Nonprofit Grants are the first COVID-19 aid package directly from the Oklahoma County government to local businesses