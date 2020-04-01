Live Now
Links to the IRS, State of Oklahoma, concerning stimulus checks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We know you have questions about the Federal Stimulus Package passed to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most questions are about those on Social Security or those on Social Security Disability. See the note below

Oklahoma Tax Help

IRS Help

IRS Individuals

It is important to note that the IRS will soon provide information instructing people in certain groups, who didn’t file a 2019 tax return with simple, but necessary, information including their filing status, number of dependants, and direct deposit bank account information.

Please beware of scammers, the IRS will not call, text, or email you asking for your banking information.

