OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the record-breaking summer heat paired with the current lifeguard shortage, it’s more important than ever to keep your family up-to-date on water safety and first aid.

CPR Certification OKC offers CPR and first aid classes.

American AED offers virtual, individual classes and in-person, group training for CPR, AED, and first aid.

Red Cross also offers several lifesaving courses in Oklahoma City, including CPR, AED, and first aid.

As for swimming lesson, there are also several options in the metro area.

Oklahoma Swim Academy offers both infant, kid and adult classes and is located near NW 150th and Penn. in Oklahoma City.

Aqua-Tots Swim School offers kid, special needs, and adult courses and is located near Rockwell and Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City.

Goldfish Swim School offers different levels of kids lessons as well as a water safety course and is located near NW 150th and Santa Fe in Edmond.

YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City offers swim lessons for all ages and abilities at several locations, including Mitch Park, Edward L. Gaylord Downtown, Earlywine Park, and many others.