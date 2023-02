Nobody knows exactly when knitting started, but the oldest knit garment ever discovered was a pair of socks found in an Egyptian pyramid.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Loose Ends takes unfinished projects from deceased loved ones and completes them.

Loose Ends also welcomes crocheters, knitters and crafters to take on those unfinished projects to complete.

To submit an unfinished project or to become a project finisher, visit looseendsproject.org.