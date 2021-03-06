Metro man running 48 mile challenge to raise money for National Weather Museum in Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a beautiful day along the shores of Lake Hefner, and Ross Forsyth is running…running a 4 by 4 by 48 challenge. That means he’s running four miles, every four hours for a total of 48 hours for something close to his heart.

“So, today is about raising money for the National Weather Museum, a great museum and nonprofit in Norman that my father started about 10 years ago. He passed away, so it’s a tribute to his honor and legacy,” Ross said.

Doug Forsyth, Ross’s father, was one of the visionaries behind the National Weather Museum and Science Center and he poured his heart and soul in to his dream.

It’s the only museum in the country devoted strictly to weather and meteorology, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough to visit museums.

“It’s been a little difficult this past year, but things are looking better. We’re open by reservation right now on Saturdays, but obviously monitoring the numbers and we’ll hopefully be open full time here again,” said Holly Forsyth, Executive Director of the National Weather Museum and Science Center.

Holly is biking right behind her brother, Ross, to keep him motivated.

“I’m biking along Ross and providing music and support throughout this, and filming him, giving him encouragement when he’s hitting some steps and getting a little bit lost. We’re providing him with encouragement,” Holly said.

Ross will have covered 48 miles when he finishes his last run along Lake Hefner Sunday night, but he knows it will be worth every ounce of effort, effort like his dad poured into his dream for the

National Weather Museum and Science Center.

News 4 is proud to be a sponsor of the National Weather Museum and Science Center, and if you’d like to donate to help, go to https://nationalweathermuseum.networkforgood.com/events/27621-4x4x48-run-challenge.





