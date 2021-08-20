MIO: Chicken bacon ranch sheet pan dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dinner comes together easily in this one-dish dinner. We added polish sausage to the classic combo of chicken, bacon and ranch for added flavor.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pan Dinner
Ingredients:
- 1 package small ranch dressing mix
- 4 tbsp Hiland butter, melted
- 4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 lb small red potatoes, halved
- 1 lb Mountain View smoked sausage
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 slice Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 2 tbsp chopped Scissortail Farms chives
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine butter and ranch dressing mix. Add chicken breasts and potatoes, tossing to coat. Place chicken and potatoes on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Scrape any remaining butter mixture onto the pan.
Arrange sausage on a pan, placing everything in a single layer.
Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Remove pan from oven, top with cheese and return to oven to melt cheese, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and chives, and serve from the sheet pan.