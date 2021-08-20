MIO: Chicken bacon ranch sheet pan dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dinner comes together easily in this one-dish dinner. We added polish sausage to the classic combo of chicken, bacon and ranch for added flavor.

Ingredients:

1 package small ranch dressing mix

4 tbsp Hiland butter, melted

4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 lb small red potatoes, halved

1 lb Mountain View smoked sausage

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 slice Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 tbsp chopped Scissortail Farms chives

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine butter and ranch dressing mix. Add chicken breasts and potatoes, tossing to coat. Place chicken and potatoes on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Scrape any remaining butter mixture onto the pan.

Arrange sausage on a pan, placing everything in a single layer.

Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Remove pan from oven, top with cheese and return to oven to melt cheese, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and chives, and serve from the sheet pan.