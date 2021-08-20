MIO: Chicken bacon ranch sheet pan dinner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dinner comes together easily in this one-dish dinner. We added polish sausage to the classic combo of chicken, bacon and ranch for added flavor.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 1 package small ranch dressing mix
  • 4 tbsp Hiland butter, melted
  • 4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 lb small red potatoes, halved
  • 1 lb Mountain View smoked sausage
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 slice Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 2 tbsp chopped Scissortail Farms chives

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine butter and ranch dressing mix. Add chicken breasts and potatoes, tossing to coat. Place chicken and potatoes on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Scrape any remaining butter mixture onto the pan.

Arrange sausage on a pan, placing everything in a single layer.

Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Remove pan from oven, top with cheese and return to oven to melt cheese, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and chives, and serve from the sheet pan.

