These yummy chicken strips are great as a snack or over basmati or jasmine rice for a delicious dinner. The heat from Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly and the sweetness of the coconut gives a great flavor to these crispy tenders.

Ingredients:

1 Hansen’s Egg

1 tablespoon Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly

1 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken tenderloins

1/3 cup Braum’s butter, melted

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow dish, whisk together egg and pepper jelly. In another shallow dish, combine coconut, flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Dip chicken strips first in egg and then in coconut, coating each side well.

Place chicken on a baking sheet. Drizzle with butter (this gives a nice color to the chicken). Bake 25 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Turn chicken halfway through cooking time.