OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It doesn’t get easier than this one-pot dinner. This versatile recipe is great over a salad, on a baked potato, in a tortilla or over rice. The options are endless!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 pounds of chicken breasts

1 package of taco seasoning mix

1 jar Sixth Day Snacks salsa

1/2 cup of chicken broth

1 lime, cut in half

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms cilantro, chopped.

Rub taco seasoning on chicken breasts and place in slow cooker. Pour chicken broth in bottom of slow cooker and top chicken with salsa.

Add the juice of half a squeezed lime.

Cover and cook on low for eight hours. When finished, shred chicken and add chicken back to broth mixture.

Serve immediately.

