OKLAHOMA CITY (MIO) – This colorful salad is bursting with berries. Local candied pecans add great flavor. It’s great as a main dish with grilled chicken or salmon, or served as a side dish with your favorite seasonal main dish.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups of Scissortail Farms spinach
  • 4 cups Scissortail Farms spring mix
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese
  • 1 cup Knight Pecan Farms cinnamon candied pecans

Raspberry vinaigrette dressing:

  • 1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 small shallot, diced
  • 1 tsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old style mustard
  • 1 tbsp Roark Acres honey
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • Pinch of fresh ground pepper.

Toss lettuce greens with berries, cheese and cinnamon pecans.

Place all ingredients for the dressing in a food processor, and blend for 30 seconds.

Mix salad with vinaigrette, adding a little at a time until coated.

You may have leftover dressing, which will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for a week.

