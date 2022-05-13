OKLAHOMA CITY (MIO) – This colorful salad is bursting with berries. Local candied pecans add great flavor. It’s great as a main dish with grilled chicken or salmon, or served as a side dish with your favorite seasonal main dish.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of Scissortail Farms spinach
- 4 cups Scissortail Farms spring mix
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup raspberries
- 1/2 cup feta cheese
- 1 cup Knight Pecan Farms cinnamon candied pecans
Raspberry vinaigrette dressing:
- 1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 small shallot, diced
- 1 tsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old style mustard
- 1 tbsp Roark Acres honey
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Pinch of fresh ground pepper.
Toss lettuce greens with berries, cheese and cinnamon pecans.
Place all ingredients for the dressing in a food processor, and blend for 30 seconds.
Mix salad with vinaigrette, adding a little at a time until coated.
You may have leftover dressing, which will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for a week.
For more recipes, visit MIO’s website.