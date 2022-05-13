OKLAHOMA CITY (MIO) – This colorful salad is bursting with berries. Local candied pecans add great flavor. It’s great as a main dish with grilled chicken or salmon, or served as a side dish with your favorite seasonal main dish.

Ingredients:

4 cups of Scissortail Farms spinach

4 cups Scissortail Farms spring mix

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup blackberries

1 cup blueberries

1 cup raspberries

1/2 cup feta cheese

1 cup Knight Pecan Farms cinnamon candied pecans

Raspberry vinaigrette dressing:

1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 small shallot, diced

1 tsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old style mustard

1 tbsp Roark Acres honey

1/4 tsp salt

Pinch of fresh ground pepper.

Toss lettuce greens with berries, cheese and cinnamon pecans.

Place all ingredients for the dressing in a food processor, and blend for 30 seconds.

Mix salad with vinaigrette, adding a little at a time until coated.

You may have leftover dressing, which will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for a week.

For more recipes, visit MIO's website.