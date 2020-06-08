Missing Stimulus Card? Here’s a number to call

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are still waiting on a stimulus check you may have thrown it away.

Here’s why: You may remember, the IRS started sending our pre-paid debit cards a few weeks ago instead of checks.

The cards were issued from Metabank, NA.

You may have thrown the mail out or thought it was a scam.

If you think you threw your card away, you can call this toll-free number 800-240-8100.

You don’t need to know your card number, but you will need to provide your social security number to receive another.