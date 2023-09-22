TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – To celebrate the annual migration of monarch butterflies, the Wildlife Department is hosting monarch tagging and roost watches at Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

Morning Tagging (9 – 11 a.m.)

After a brief discussion of butterfly basics, monarchs collected from the area will be tagged as a group. Meet at the William H. “Bill” Crawford Building for this hands-on activity.

Morning activities for Monday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 3 will be reserved for school groups.

*Tagging activities will be limited to the number of butterflies available at the roost site.

Evening Roost Watch (6:30 – 8 p.m.)

Convoy to a longtime monarch roost site within the management area to watch as the butterflies arrive and settle in for the night. Bring a collapsible chair and light jacket for your comfort. Meet at the William H. “Bill” Crawford Building for this viewing event.

Registration is required for both the morning and evening events, and participants must be at least 10 years of age.

Registration for each event will close when the participant count reaches 20. Pets are not allowed during the programs.

Register on the Wildlife Department website.