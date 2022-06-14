OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) — Notaries may notarize up to 20 absentee ballot affidavits for a single election in Oklahoma.

There are exceptions to this rule, the limit does not apply to the absentee ballots notarized at the notary’s place of business, while it is open to the general public during normal business hours. This would apply to a notary working in a bank, library, tag office, etc.

Another exemption would be notaries can request written permission from a county election board to notarize more than 20 absentee ballot affidavits for an election.

More information on notaries in Oklahoma and the regulations can be found here.