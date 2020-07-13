OG&E outage updates

KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OG&E is working to restore power to those impacted by weekend storms.
Here is a breakdown of when they hope to have all power restored.
Storm Update 7/12 10 p.m.: Outages are down to 13,189 from a peak of close to 68,000 this morning. Crews will continue working overnight . The list below provides estimated restoration times. Crews are working in these areas, and some may be back on prior to the time listed. pic.twitter.com/uBOQjraRmj— OG&E (@OGandE) July 13, 2020
