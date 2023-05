OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced it is discontinuing weekly COVID-19 reports this summer.

OSDH says it will release monthly reports during the summer (June 8, July 6, August 3, September 7, and October 5, 2023). In October, weekly reporting will resume for the 2023-2024 season.

For more information or to see surveillance reports, visit oklahoma.gov.