OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Beautiful is hosting its Fall Harvest Fest at Delmar Gardens on October 15.

Fall Harvest Fest will feature a chili cook-off, local beer, live music, yard games, and pumpkin decorating.

The event will be held Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at 1225 SW 2nd Street, OKC, OK 73108.

21+ tickets are $35, which includes two beers, unlimited chili samples, and access to games and activities. Youth tickets (ages 3-20) are $20, and kiddos under the age of 3 are free.

Buy tickets, sign up for the cook-off, or learn more about sponsorships at the OKC Beautiful website.