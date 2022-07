The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) logo is displayed on a door at its headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City’s Planning Department was awarded a $3.9 million grant from the EPA to help cleanup buildings and sites contaminated by petroleum, hazardous waste and asbestos.

