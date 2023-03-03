OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As storm season approaches, the Oklahoma City Fire Department is reminding residents to register their tornado shelters with the city to aid in rescue efforts if disaster strikes.

Registering your storm shelter is a simple process.

You can also check to see whether your storm shelter is already registered.

Register your storm shelter with the city online.

If your storm shelter is located in the Oklahoma City limits and you are unable to add it to the registry online, or if you need to update information about your registered storm shelter, contact the Action Center at 405-297-2535, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for assistance.