OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many people might choose to vote by Absentee ballot in the upcoming June primary.

The courts have now ruled that you do not have to have your ballot notarized for this particular election.

You may request an absentee ballot here.

There are specific instructions listed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website on how to request and return the ballots. Please follow all the directions and meet the deadlines.