OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Broadband Office announced this month that service providers can compete for $374 million in grant funding made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act to expand high-speed internet throughout the state.

Rural residents lacking access to a quality, high-speed internet connection are encouraged to advocate for broadband service with their qualifying providers.

To assist in identifying areas of the state with poor internet service, the Oklahoma Broad Office commissioned a firm to develop an interactive map that reports Oklahoma’s current availability, speed and equity of internet service. Residents can zoom to an exact address and view the building’s status of underserved, unserved or served.

The new map will improve the accuracy of a similar diagram managed by the Federal Communications Commission and allow Oklahoma residents to offer feedback on connectivity data.