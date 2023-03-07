KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Please enter a search term.
by: Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 03:37 PM CST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 05:17 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is now offering a hiring bonus for 911 dispatch operators.
Successful candidates will be paid a $5,000 signing bonus once they complete 4-week training & probationary period.
You can apply online.
