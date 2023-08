OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is holding auditions for its Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers.

Auditions take place Saturday, August 12, at Paycom Center and are scheduled as follows:

Storm Chasers, Saturday, August 12, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thunder Drummers, Saturday, August 12, 12 – 3 p.m.

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old and are required to pre-register.