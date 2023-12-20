OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The final version of National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), agreed to between the House and Senate, contains hundreds of millions of dollars for Oklahoma’s military installation, aerospace education and defense industry.

  1. $58 million for Tinker Air Force Base’s 3-Bay KC-46 Depot Maintenance Hangar
  2. $5.8 million for Tinker’s F-35 Aircraft Oxygen Shop 
  3. $76.65 million for Fort Sill’s Microgrid and Backup Power project
  4. $8.4 million for Vance Air Force Base (AFB)’s Consolidated Undergraduate Pilot Training Center planning and design
  5. The NDAA also contains a prohibition on divesting of T-1A training aircraft until the U.S. Air Force can certify that simulators are equally or more effective than the current program, which keeps Vance AFB’s flying training mission alive.
  6. $1.194 million for McAlester Army Ammunition Plant’s new Water Treatment Plant planning and design
  7. $400K for The Army National Guard Ardmore Readiness Center’s vehicle maintenance shop
  8. $1.8 million for the Shawnee National Guard Readiness Center
  9. $60.8 million for U.S. Army Air & Missile Defense Programs that fund OSU’s Counter-UAS Center of Excellence Program
  10. $51.9 million for U.S. Air Force Manufacturing Technology Programs that fund OU’s Additive manufacturing of aerospace parts research partnership
  11. $9.67 million for U.S. Army Light Tactical Vehicles Program
  12. 5.2 percent pay raise for service members to offset inflation.

Oklahoma MilCon Totals:

The $886 billion Pentagon policy and funding package is now on President Biden’s desk.