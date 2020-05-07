Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
International
Ally Dog
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Twins work side-by-side as nurses fighting coronavirus
Video
Police: Three McDonald’s employees injured after shooting in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy
State lawmakers still set to receive 35% pay bump in midst of COVID-19 crisis
Video
UPDATE: 1 woman in police custody after shooting at Oklahoma City McDonald’s
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
Wednesday Weather School
In This Together
Video Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Olympics
NFL Draft
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
Oklahoma National Day of Prayer livestream link
Seen on TV
by:
K. Butcher
Posted:
May 7, 2020 / 05:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2020 / 05:49 AM CDT
Oklahoma National Day of Prayer livestream link
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't Miss
Hey parents & kids, draw us a weather picture and it could be featured during our Weather School segment!
Video
Popular
UPDATE: Shooting at OKC McDonald’s over COVID-19 dining room policy leaves 3 injured
KFOR Weather
Police: Three McDonald’s employees injured after shooting in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy
Vehicle stopped for speeding in Oklahoma City leads to discovery of property worth more than $15K
Adele stuns fans in black dress in Instagram birthday post
UPDATE: 1 woman in police custody after shooting at Oklahoma City McDonald’s
Video
Follow @KFOR on Twitter
Tweets by kfor