OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As health officials in Oklahoma continue to try to vaccinate Oklahomans as quickly as possible, they say they are just as frustrated with the slow progress as the public.

“Yeah, I’m frustrated. We are able to use all the tools that we kinda set up, we had in the tool box,” said Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed. "We are not able to use those, we don’t have inventory to do so; if we were able to do so, I know we would have a lot more appointments available to Oklahomans. I know that’s what they want and it’s what we want too.”