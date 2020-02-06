Oklahoma Voter Portal Link

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to Thursday’s impeachment hearings, both Days of Our Lives and Jeopardy will air early Friday morning. Jeopardy! will air from 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday, replacing Right this Minute. Days of Our Lives will air from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Friday, replacing Early Today.