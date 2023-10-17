OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Well Owner Network (OWON) Program provides free residential well water testing and training to rural counties in Oklahoma.

In the Oklahoma Well Owner Network, well owners in select counties submit a water sample from their private well for testing. Researchers at the Oklahoma Water Resource Center then test the water samples for nitrates, total dissolved solids (salts), pH levels and bacteria. The test results are relayed to the well owners within one week.

Beginning this year, OSU Extension specialists will partner with rural libraries to distribute educational materials specific to Oklahoma that support well maintenance and water quality improvement.

