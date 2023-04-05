OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were affected by the recent wildfires, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief has volunteers ready to help.

You can call the toll free request number at 844-690-9198. Or you can fill out a request form online.

American Red Cross of Oklahoma is also set up for in person help, daily, for Logan County residents. Red Cross assistance is free. You can also call them at 1-800-RED CROSS for help.

Assistance and supplies will be available at:

Oak Cliff Fire Department

13425 S Bryant Road

Edmond