OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline for a popular state scholarship program is quickly approaching for Oklahoma students who just completed eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grade. This is the final opportunity for students who were 11th-graders in the 2022-23 school year to apply for the program.

June 30 is the last day for those students to enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise.

For more information about Oklahoma’s Promise or to apply online, visit www.okpromise.org. Information is also available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu or calling 800-858-1840.