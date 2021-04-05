OU Health Hosting Public Vaccination Clinic at Santa Fe South High School link and information

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — OU Health, in collaboration with Santa Fe South High School, will be hosting a public vaccination clinic for ages 16 and older needing their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Santa Fe South High School Field House, 5000 S. Santa Fe Ave., Oklahoma City.

Those who are 16-17 must have a guardian present to receive the shot.

There are limited doses of vaccine available so all participants must have an appointment, which can be made through the following link: https://covidvaccine.ou.edu/santafefieldhouse

Parking and space are limited so participants are asked to not arrive more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment.