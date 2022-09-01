NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The OU School of Dance will hold the Five Moons Dance Festival to honor the career and accomplishments of five American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma – Moscelyne Larkin (Peoria/Eastern Shawnee), Maria Tallchief (Osage), Marjorie Tallchief (Osage), Rosella Hightower (Choctaw), and Yvonne Chouteau (Shawnee/Cherokee).

There will be an opening reception Friday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. This event is ticketed.

A symposium will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. This event is free and open to the public.

Finally, a closing performance will be held Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. on OU’s campus at the Donald W. Reynolds Performing Arts Center. This event is ticketed.

The final performance will include the Tulsa Ballet II, Oklahoma City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, American Indian dancers and students from the OU School of Dance. Highlighted choreographers will include New England Foundation for the Arts awardee Sidra Bell, OU alumna Maggie Boyett and Princess Grace awardee Robyn Mineko Williams.