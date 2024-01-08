OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Outdoor Oklahoma magazine wants to showcase nature photography from Oklahomans across the state!

Those interested in submitting their work must follow the following guidlines:

Submissions must be made digitally using this form.

Submission period for 2024: Jan. 1 to April 15.

Each participant may submit up to three (3) digital images. They must be original.

Photos should be in sharp focus, and image resolution should be at least 300 dpi (dots per inch). Though it’s not required, the suggested canvas size should be about 8 inches by 11 inches. For large files, multiple submissions of this form may be necessary.

Amateur and professional work is accepted, and selected photos will be printed with the name and hometown of the photographer in the July/August issue. Watermarks or signatures will not be published on selected images.

For more information or to view the 2023 Reader’s Photography Showcase, visit wildlifedepartment.com/outdoorok.