OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Outdoor Oklahoma magazine wants to showcase nature photography from Oklahomans across the state!
Those interested in submitting their work must follow the following guidlines:
- Submissions must be made digitally using this form.
- Submission period for 2024: Jan. 1 to April 15.
- Each participant may submit up to three (3) digital images. They must be original.
- Photos should be in sharp focus, and image resolution should be at least 300 dpi (dots per inch). Though it’s not required, the suggested canvas size should be about 8 inches by 11 inches. For large files, multiple submissions of this form may be necessary.
- Amateur and professional work is accepted, and selected photos will be printed with the name and hometown of the photographer in the July/August issue. Watermarks or signatures will not be published on selected images.
For more information or to view the 2023 Reader’s Photography Showcase, visit wildlifedepartment.com/outdoorok.