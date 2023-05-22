PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will celebrate the lives of Major Gordon W. “Pawnee Bill” Lillie, his wife May Lillie, and their famous Wild West Shows with a one-day celebration on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Pawnee Bill’s Original Wild West Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the original historic ranch site.

Admission costs are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors over the age of 62; $5 for children ages 6–12; and free admission for children five and younger.

Learn more on the Oklahoma Historical Society website.