OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There will be a prayer vigil for the Maguire family Thursday night.

The family’s home exploded early Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.

The family of four were home and their 14-year old daughter Berkley died in the explosion.

Shawn, Tanda, and their son were rushed to the hospital.

