OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In order to reduce the number of false alarm calls, the Oklahoma City Police Department is encouraging homeowners to register their home alarm systems.

Everyone with a home or commercial alarm system must register with the Police Department’s Permits and ID Unit.

Car alarms and life alerts systems are not included. The one-time registration fee is $27 and the annual renewal fee is $17.

To sign up, visit the police department’s website.