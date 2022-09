NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark will speak at a University of Oklahoma Presidential Speakers Series dinner, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Ave., on the OU Norman campus.

Limited seating is available by reservation for OU students, faculty, staff and alumni with overflow seating available to the public. For reservations, more information and accommodations, email specialevents@ou.edu or call (405) 325-1701.