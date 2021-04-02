Rose State Enrollment for Kids College, learn more here

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Rose State College opened registration for Kids College summer courses.

“We are excited to help Kids College students discover new passions and grow existing interests at Rose State this summer,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb. “We’re even more excited to have students back on campus this year for a safe, in-person experience.”

While Kids College is designed for students to have a fun, safe, educational learning environment during the summer, Rose State has taken steps to ensure the camps make life easy for parents as well.

The Kids College online registration system guarantees a convenient sign-up process, and before and after-care is available for both the morning and afternoon class sessions.

For more information, contact the Kids College staff at (405) 733-7392 or visit rose.edu/kids.