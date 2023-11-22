OKLAHOMA CITY — The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM), in partnership with The Square One Project at Columbia University’s Justice Lab, is hosting the second “Roundtable on Justice and Values in Oklahoma: Catalyzing a new narrative of community safety and reimagining justice in Oklahoma.”

The multi-day event is free and open to the public, and community members will be invited to ask questions, share ideas, and interact with roundtable participants throughout the convening and surrounding events, as well as network and collaborate with others interested in reimagining justice in Oklahoma and nationally.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 An event kick-off will happen at 6 p.m. at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Heritage Center in Shawnee, located at 1899 S. Gordon Cooper Drive, with an opening performance by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Women’s Drum Circle, followed by a fireside chat with community advocates, Jabee Williams from LiveFreeOKC and Cece Jones-Davis from the Julius Jones Coalition. Williams and Jones-Davis will discuss aspirations for community safety and community violence intervention. Register online.



Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 Day one and two of the roundtable discussions, starting at 8:30 a.m. each day, will be held at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Oklahoma City, located at 4001 N.W. 39th St. The 30-person roundtable will discuss the role of values and faith in shaping Oklahoma’s criminal legal system, and consider the narratives and policies that have led to incarceration on an unprecedented scale. They will reckon with past harms and consider the commitments needed to create a culture of repair, and they will turn to the future of justice in Oklahoma, brainstorming how narrative change, healing, reconciliation, and policy can inform and support our foundational reimagining of justice. Register online.

