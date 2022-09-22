OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.

‘Scissortail Park Takes Flight’ is presented by the Chickasaw Nation and will celebrate the connection of the lower park to the upper park via the Skydance Bridge.

Each day of celebration has its own theme:

Friday, Sept. 23: “Celebrate”

Saturday, Sept. 24: “Play”

Sunday, Sept. 25: “Relax”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are filled with fun events for the public to enjoy and celebrate the completion of the city’s Core-to-Shore vision.

Find a complete list of events on Scissortail Park’s website.