OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A new study by USA Today/Blueprint says 91% of respondents say they have had financial stress due to the cost of having a pet in the last year.

Nick Vinzant with USA Today/Blueprint joined Heather Holeman on KFOR to discuss the survey results. Watch the interview above.

Key findings

91% of people say they’ve experienced some degree of financial stress in the past year related to the cost of pet care.

66% of people say they’ve cut back on personal spending in response.

65% of people say they’ve had to ask friends or family for money.

33% of people say they’ve taken a second job or looked for new income opportunities.