Smoky Pigskin Pimiento Dip:

1 teaspoon canola oil

2/3 cup mayonnaise

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/8 teaspoon liquid hickory smoke

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 oz. shredded extra sharp white cheddar cheese

8 oz. shredded extra sharp yellow cheddar cheese

1 (4 oz.) jar diced pimientos, drained

8 slices hickory smoked bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled (reserve 2 tablespoons for garnish)

1 tablespoon finely chopped pickled jalapeno peppers, drained (optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Use oil to grease a 10-inch cash iron skillet or 9-inch deep-dish pie plate.

In a large mixing bowl, beat mayonnaise, cream cheese, liquid hickory smoke, Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt and black pepper until smooth. Use a wooden spoon to stir in cheeses, pimientos, bacon, and jalapeno peppers. Spread evenly in skillet. Sprinkle reserved bacon on top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until bubbly. (May also be heated in cast iron skillet on a grill until bubbly.)

Serve with tortilla chips or crackers for dipping. May also serve on hamburgers and hot dogs. Makes about 3 cups. This dip may be served cold with crackers, chips, or spread on bread for sandwiches.