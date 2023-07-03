MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sparrow Project is a nonprofit in Moore, Oklahoma, designed to help adults with intellectual disabilities.
For more information or to donate, visit sparrowproject.net.
Image courtesy Allison Richey.
Posted:
Updated:
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sparrow Project is a nonprofit in Moore, Oklahoma, designed to help adults with intellectual disabilities.
For more information or to donate, visit sparrowproject.net.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now