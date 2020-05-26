Unemployment Fraud investigation turns federal

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the federal government for help in investigating unemployment fraud.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service will now be working on the cases.

‘These criminals might be outside of our reach, but they are not outside the reach of the United States federal government,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams. “Our agents and intelligence analysts will be here to assist our federal partners as necessary, especially if this criminal activity leads to an Oklahoma connection.”

If you receive any correspondence regarding an unemployment claim that you did not file, stop the payment by emailing the OESC. To have your case included in the investigation you need to complete this form.