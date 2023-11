OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner is fast approaching and volunteers are needed to serve those who attend.

All ages are welcome, and a volunteer can expect to sort toys, assemble meal kits, sort coats and other tasks.

Sign up to volunteer here and learn more about the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner on their website.

If you have questions about volunteering, email kelley.redandrews@gmail.com.