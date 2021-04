OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — OU Health, in collaboration with Santa Fe South High School, will be hosting a public vaccination clinic for ages 16 and older needing their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Santa Fe South High School Field House, 5000 S. Santa Fe Ave., Oklahoma City.