The FBI`s Oklahoma City Field Office is hosting a virtual recruitment event for women in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Tulsa Police Department on March 8, 2022 at 6 p.m



The virtual recruiting event begins at 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams and will conclude at 8 p.m. Potential applicants can register for the event athttps://fbi.yello.co/app/collect/event/04rimn2B2xSelBC6303s3w. Applicants interested in the FBI can go tohttps://fbijobs.gov/career-paths/special-agents to learn more about the special agent position.