YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools will be sponsoring a book bus that will travel to different sites each day to encourage daily reading.

Students can check out one book each week, but will need to return it for a new one.

The book bus will be available at the following locations:

Redstone Intermediate: Mondays 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Neumyer Park: Mondays 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Ranchwood Elementary: Mondays 11:50 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Middle School: Tuesdays 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Myers Elementary: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Shedeck Elementary: Tuesdays 11:50 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Skyview Elementary: Wednesdays 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Westlake Community: Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Welcome Home: Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

Overholser Community: Wednesdays 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Forest Lake: Wednesdays 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Yukon High School: Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Parkland: Thursdays 11 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Independence Intermediate: Thursdays 11:50 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.