OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Forestry Services wants to help you learn more about your carbon footprint and the steps you can take to reduce it.

The Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area Tree Canopy Assessment is the first of its kind conducted within a 536-square-mile study area in Central Oklahoma.

According to the study, the trees from Norman to Edmond are providing as much as $150 million dollars in total environmental services including up to $35 million by sequestering nearly 21 tons of CO2 annually.

Learn more on the Tree Canopy Assessment website.