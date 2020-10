OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The City of Oklahoma City offers a Trap Neuter Release (TNR) program for feral cats, known as the Community Cat Program.

When an OKC resident brings a free-roaming cat to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter, the cat will automatically be spayed or neutered, one ear tipped, vaccinated for rabies, and returned to where it was trapped or captured. There is no cost to the resident for this program which helps manage free-roaming cat populations without harming them and can eventually lead to a humane end to a cat overpopulation situation in local neighborhoods. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare encourages the public to take part in this program.